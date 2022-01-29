Deputies respond to shooting at Hunter's Creek shopping plaza

article

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office a business at 2079 West Town Center Blvd. on Friday after calls were received reporting a physical altercation and shots fired.

Upon arrival, witnesses advised that unknown individuals were engaged in a physical fight that lead to someone firing shots outside the Island Wing Company.

. One victim, a man in his 20s, was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A second victim, a man in his 30s, was located with a non-life-threatening head injury.

Both were transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is still an active investigation, authorities said.

