Deputies respond to complaint about local church service on Sunday

The Center Arena church is still offering traditional services for its congregation on Sundays.

Church officials are posting those services on Facebook Live.

This week, someone watching at home called police, reporting the church to law enforcement.

“The police came. They spoke to my associate pastor. They said, ‘you guys are doing great.' They said, 'you are abiding by the law' and they left,” Pastor Rich Vela told FOX 35 News.

An Orange County Sheriffs Office spokesperson confirms that officials dispatched a deputy to the church, noting that deputy did not feel it necessary to write a report.

That spokesperson also told FOX 35 News that the Orange County mayor’s stay-at-home order does not limit religious or funeral service activities.

However, per the order, “All persons leading, performing or attending religious or funeral services or activities are urged to fully comply with all measures advised by the CDC, including limiting gatherings to not more than ten (10) people and practicing social distancing of at least six (6) feet between persons.”

From The Center Arena’s Facebook video from the Sunday service, it’s hard to tell how many people are there.

Pastor Vera insists that he’s following the CDC guidelines.

“We are keeping the distance. We are abiding by the 10 people,” Pastor Vera said.

He’s vowing to continue his Sunday services, saying he runs a “healing ministry” and that some of his parishioners need physical touch.

"That’s what God has called on me to do. I am not defiant. I am obeying God for the well of people that are desperate at this time. I am abiding as best I can with the regulations,” Pastor Vera said.

Pastor Vera said he’s learning and adapting as he goes along during this pandemic.

And, he’s got a message for those who have a problem with how he’s operating.

"Most of them that are complaining don’t come here, so I would say to them, 'mind your own business,'” Pastor Vera said.

This Sunday, Pastor Vera is planning on only having church workers and musicians inside the congregation.

He said those that still want to take part in being touched on their forehead with the anointing oil should watch the service online in their cars.

He says he’ll come out to their car and anoint them through their car windows.