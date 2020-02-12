Deputies respond to Central Florida school after teacher brings model firearm onto campus

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a teacher at New Smyrna Beach High School brought a model firearm to school on Wednesday to show to students.

They said that while the firearm was not working, it did still cause concern when seen by someone who did not know it was not real. So, deputies and Volusia Schools security responded quickly to the scene.

"A fake rifle was confiscated from a teacher this morning by our school resource deputy, assistant principal, and principal after a report from a student, who saw what looked like the stock of a rifle being carried in a bag by a teacher," a message sent to parents by the school said. "This fake rifle was previously used by this teacher as a prop for a club of students interested in a military career. School has proceeded as normal."

Volusia Schools later confirmed to FOX 35 News that the teacher has been removed from the classroom and is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office advised that this type of item should not be brought onto any school campus.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.