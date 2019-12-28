Deputies: Man wanted in shooting death of brother in Osceola County turns himself in

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother turned himself in.

Deputies say Alberto Ducos Jr. turned himself in on Saturday in Poinciana.

The shooting happened at a home on Doncaster Court on Friday night.

Deputies say they found Jonathan Ducos on the road in front of the home with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where deputies say he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the shooter as the victim's brother, Alberto Ducos Jr.

They say the brothers were arguing when the incident escalated into one of the men shooting the other.

Deputies originally said Ducos may have been headed to the New York area.

An arrest warrant for the suspect was issued for second-degree murder.