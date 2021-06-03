Deputies: Man stabbed 7 times in leg at Daytona Beach resort

article

A man was stabbed seven times in the leg at a Daytona Beach resort on Thursday, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that dispatchers received a call in the morning asking for officers to come to the Sea Dip resort on South Atlantic Avenue.

They said that upon arrival, a man was found inside one of the rooms with seven stab wounds to his left leg. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not life-threatening.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

It appears that the man was attacked by a woman, deputies said. She fled the scene and they do not have a positive identification on her yet. They said that they are looking for her though.

They also said that during the attack, the man fired two shots from a gun, which went through the wall and into an adjacent room that was occupied at the time. Thankfully, no one in the room was hurt.

This story is developing, check back for updates.