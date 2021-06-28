Deputies: Man dead after shooting at Orange County apartment complex

article

A man is dead after a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to an aggravated battery via shooting call early Monday at the 'Rosala West Apartments' near Silver Star Road.

They said that a man in his 30s was shot at the complex by suspects who were inside a vehicle. The victim was hit at least once and then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into this incident continues. Stay tuned for updates.