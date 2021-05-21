Deputies: Man charged with battery in road rage incident

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man involved in a road rage incident.

On Thursday, deputies responded to an incident between a motorcyclist and a driver in the area of Pony Express Drive and Ponce DeLeon in Palm Coast.

Deputies say the motorcyclist rode past a car traveling in the oncoming direction when the driver of the car, William Markert, raised his hands and yelled out the window to slow down.

The motorcyclist told investigators that he stopped his bike and parked it behind Markert's vehicle.

He told deputies that Markert got out of his car, not realizing it was not in park, but then jumped back in to stop it. He then got back out and moved aggressively toward the victim, according to a news release.

The motorcyclist told deputies that Markert pushed him three times before the biker hit Markert in self-defense.

Officials said after a brief struggle, the motorcyclist left the scene and called 911.

Markert was arrested and taken to jail. He was charged with battery and later released under a pre-trial agreement.

The motorcyclist was not seriously hurt. Deputies said he had visible signs of redness and bruising on his face.

"Incidents like this are easily avoidable by not losing your temper," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. "Taking action yourself does not stop drivers from driving badly but often escalates the situation. Road rage often leads to is crashes, battery, aggravated assaults, and arrests. I’m glad this situation didn’t escalate to anything worse. If you see someone doing something illegal on the road or driving in an unsafe matter, don’t take it upon yourself to correct the situation, call us and we will take care of it. Don’t engage in road rage!"