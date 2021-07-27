Deputies: Former Lake County school bus driver accused of molesting girls

article

A former school bus driver in Lake County has been arrested after deputies say he molested two girls while driving his route.

Deputies arrested 71-year-old William Wassey. on Friday. He was arrested on Friday in Orange County where he lives.

According to investigators, two elementary school-aged girls told deputies that Wassey had touched them inappropriately while on the bus. The arrest report states that Wassey had touched one victim on the hip and that Wassey would rub her backside whenever she was called to the front of the bus.

Detectives say security video from the bus backed up the victim's accounts of what happened. One of the victims was reportedly called to the front of the bus 8 times in one day.

Wassey denied any wrongdoing and had resigned from his job due to health issues. He was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

The victims were 10 and 9 years old.