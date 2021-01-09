Deputies: Florida man fatally shoots friend after being threatened with pitchfork

A dispute between friends led to one of them fatally shooting the other, deputies said Saturday.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night at 1134 Avenue I in Ormond Beach.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the shooter called law enforcement after the shooting.

The man reportedly told deputies that he and his friend were outside the home when his friend pointed a pitchfork at him "in a threatening manner." The shooter, who was armed with a handgun, warned his friend to put the pitchfork down, which he did.

"But then he said his friend advanced toward him aggressively, and he fired his gun at him," deputies said.

The shooter told detectives he was in fear for his life and his wife’s, as she was inside the house at the time. The victim, who lived in a separate structure on the property, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed while the investigation continues.

