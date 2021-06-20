Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Driver found body alongside road near New Smyrna Beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
FOX 35 Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found alongside the road.

Deputies say a driver found the body along the side of State Road 415 on Sunday afternoon, west of New Smyrna Beach.

Officials say the body was found near Lake Ashby Road and is an adult man. Investigators have not yet released the identity of the individual.

The Sheriff's Office said more information would be released as the investigation continues.