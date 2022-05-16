Deputies: Deltona man, 67, drowns in pool after falling out of motorized wheelchair

article

A 67-year-old Volusia County man is dead after deputies say he fell out of his motorized wheelchair into a pool and drowned.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on Lori Court in Deltona around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to deputies, the man's wife came home from work and found her husband fully clothed, floating face down in the pool at their home. His wife jumped into the pool, pulled her husband out and called 911.

The victim reportedly had limited mobility on his right side due to having suffered strokes recently. His wife told detectives she noticed the wheelchair was leaning over the edge of the pool with its right-side tires hanging over, "indicating that the victim fell out of his chair and into the pool," deputies said.

The sheriff's office said it appears that the victim was trying to navigate around a hose on the deck when his wheelchair got stuck.

Detectives do not suspect foul play and say the man's death appears to be a tragic accident.