Daytona Beach airport cleared, reopened after bomb, shooting threat

The Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated due to a threat made but has since been cleared.

The airport tweeted on Wednesday that "due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated."

Law enforcement cleared the scene by 11 a.m.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 that the airport did receive a bomb threat and a threat to shoot up the airport around 9:18 a.m.

Employees were reportedly evacuated and flights were diverted.

