Florida K-8 teacher arrested on DUI charge after crashing into school fence, deputies say

A Florida K-8 teacher has been arrested on a DUI charge after he crashed into a school fence on Tuesday morning, deputies say.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash involving a teacher at the school around 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday.

The school resource deputy was the first on the scene and found that teacher Philip Scire, 32, had driven his car into a fence located in the rear parking lot of the school.

The deputy said Scire was unconscious and sitting behind the steering wheel with the car still in gear. The deputy also said several empty single-serving alcohol containers were within reach of Scire.

Scire was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

Philip Scire, 32, was charged with one count of DUI and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. (Credit: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Once at the hospital, a deputy arrived to speak with Scire. The deputy noted Scire smelled of alcohol.

Although the deputy said they made numerous attempts to obtain consent from Scire to submit to a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol content and whether he was under the influence of any chemical substances, he declined to provide a sample.

Once cleared by the hospital, Scire was charged with one count of DUI.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $1,000.

Scire was previously arrested on a charge of DUI in 2014 in Broward County.