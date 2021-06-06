Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: 86-year-old man fatally shoots boss after being denied another year of work

By FOX 35 News Staff
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
Photo from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A fired sugar mill employee shot and killed his poss in Palm Beach County, deputies said.

86-year-old Felix Cabrera is facing first-degree murder charges. 

Officials said that Cabrera worked at the Sugar Cane Growers co-op for three decades near Lake Okeechobee. He asked to work one more year but was turned down. 

That is when deputies said that he pulled out a handgun and shot his boss several times, killing him.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

