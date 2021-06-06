Deputies: 86-year-old man fatally shoots boss after being denied another year of work

article

A fired sugar mill employee shot and killed his poss in Palm Beach County, deputies said.

86-year-old Felix Cabrera is facing first-degree murder charges.

Officials said that Cabrera worked at the Sugar Cane Growers co-op for three decades near Lake Okeechobee. He asked to work one more year but was turned down.

That is when deputies said that he pulled out a handgun and shot his boss several times, killing him.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

