Deputies: 2-year-old boy missing from Florida home found safe

UPDATE: "We are pleased to announce that Alucard Simmons has been located safe thanks to an observant citizen. Thank you to all who took the time to share his photo and information," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

[ORIGINAL STORY BELOW]

Deputies in Florida are searching for a 2-year-old boy.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that the young boy, Alucard Gabriel Simmons, is missing. A home on Saint Johns Bluff Road South reported him so on Tuesday morning.

They said that the complainant arrived home to find a door open and the Alucard no longer in the residence. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful so far.

Deputies described Alucard as white, about three feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hairs. He was wearing a white diaper as well.

Anyone with information regarding Alucard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

