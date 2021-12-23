Deputies: 2 juveniles hurt in shooting, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

article

Orange County deputies are investigating after two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Sifford Lane regarding an aggravated battery that took place at an unknown location at around 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

After arriving at the scene, deputies said they found two male juveniles who were not seriously injured.

They were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

No arrests have been made, according to deputies.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.