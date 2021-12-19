Deputies: 2 injured in double-shooting in Orlando

article

Orange County deputies are investigating a double-shooting.

Deputies said a shooting happened in the 1900 block of Ole Heritage Drive at the Lorenzo at East Mil Apartments on Saturday just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said two adults were found with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are in serious but stable condition.

No suspect information was released.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for updates on this story.