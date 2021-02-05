Deputies: 17-year-old shot in face in drive-by shooting

article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old was standing in a group of young men when the teen was shot in the face.

Officials say it happened in the area of South Ronald Reagan at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say the teen is in critical but stable condition at the hospital. He or she has not been identified.

The suspect or suspects were reportedly driving by in a newer SUV when the shot was fired from the vehicle, according to a spokesman from the sheriff's office.

The SUV has not been located.

