Deputies: 15-year-old dead after shooting in Orange County

A teen is dead after a shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to the 500th-block of 2nd Street in Ocoee in reference to a shooting at about 4:40 a.m. Monday.

They said that they located a 15-year-old victim and rendered aid. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details as the Sheriff's Office continues its investigation.