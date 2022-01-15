Deputies: 1 dead, 1 in stable condition after shooting in Mims

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead from a shooting.

It happened Saturday on Gray Lane in Mims.

Deputies said a 911 call reported that a person had been shot.

At the scene, deputies found a man dead and learned that a second man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

That second man is in stable condition, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office said no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call agent Vince Bustillo, of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).