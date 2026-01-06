Orlando weather: Dense fog to start the morning in Central Florida

Watch out for some of the toughest driving conditions due to fog and reduced visibility we've seen so far this winter.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Brevard, Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Flagler and eastern Marion Counties until 9 a.m. Patchy fog has developed across the area. In some neighborhoods, visibility has dropped below 100 feet. In some cases, you won't be able to clearly see cars, cyclists, or pedestrians clearly until you’re already close to them.

Why this especially matters this morning

Most Central Florida students return to school today after a long winter break. School buses are back on their regular routes, kids are walking to bus stops, and parents are back to the franticness and distractions of the morning rush, as everyone gets back into their routines and kids out the door. Fog can make it virtually impossible to spot students crossing the street or lingering off the curb near bus stops.

What is fog, in simple terms?

Fog is basically a cloud sitting on the ground. It forms when the air cools enough that moisture condenses into tiny water droplets, limiting how far we can see. When the air temperature cools to the dew point, fog can form. You don’t need to know the science to know the impact. It sneaks up fast and visibility can change block by block.

Who is most affected?

Drivers during the morning commute

School bus routes

Pedestrians and cyclists

Boaters and aviators

How long will the fog last?

The fog will lift over a period of 2 hours after 9 a.m. By lunch, it'll be sunny and warm.

Fog safety tips for this morning

Watch carefully for school buses, bus stops and crosswalks

Slow down and give yourself extra time

Do not tailgate. Give yourself 2–3 times the distance between cars as normal.

Use low-beam headlights or fog lights (not high beams)

Follow lane markings to help stay centered

Put the phone down and turn the radio down

Bottom line

Dense fog doesn’t last all day, but this time of year in Central Florida it can be extremely dense in the hours before and after sunrise, thickening to zero visibility with little warning.