Ex-Orlando police officer shot, killed on New Year's Day remembered by daughter: 'a very easy-going person'

The daughter of Dennis Turner, a former Orlando police officer who was shot and killed during a family gathering on New Year's Day, remembered her dad as someone who was not confrontational and easygoing, and someone who loved kids and being a police officer.

His family is now preparing for his funeral.

"My dad wasn’t one to be confrontational with people; he was very easy going," said Denise Turner, Dennis' daughter.

The backstory:

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, Orlando police responded to a home on Kozart Street for reports of a shooting. Officers found Dennis Turner, 65, on the ground. He had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested 58-year-old Jeffery London, of Clermont, in connection to Turner's death. London is Turner's father-in-law.

According to the arrest report, Turner's wife's family was hosting a family gathering. London, who was not invited, showed up to the event and confronted Turner, a witness told police, the report said.

At some point, Turner walked away from London. Investigators said London shot Turner in the back. Turner fell to the ground and tried to get away, when London stood over him and shot Turner multiple times.

London then got into his car and drove away, the witness told police.

London was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He had previously been found guilty on weapons charges in separate cases.

What they're saying:

"I don’t know if Mr. London was fighting his own demons, or what his issue was, or why he took it out on my dad, who absolutely loved Mr. London’s daughter," she said.

She plans to fight for justice in her dad's death, she said.

"I think that him not being able to get out and to die in prison and to live with what he did and what he took would at least go a little way for finding justice for us," said Denise.

Turner served with the Orlando Police Department for more than 20 years. He was fired in 2019, following the controversial – and viral – arrest of two six-year-olds. The charges against the kids sparked national conversation and outrage. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

Turner's daughter said her dad loved kids, loved being a police officer, and that the now-viral moment did not tell the whole story.

"My dad loved kids and loved being an officer. The whole story wasn’t told and it didn’t paint a picture of who my dad was as a person. As an officer, as a dad, as a granddad," she said.