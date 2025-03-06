Deltona overdose: 60 counterfeit Xanax pills laced with fentanyl found in home, deputies say

The Brief The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it recently recovered 60 counterfeit Xanax pills that tested positive for fentanyl in the home of an overdose victim. Deputies are warning the public of the dangers of buying pills on the street or the dark web following the incident. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office Overdose Task Force is still investigating the case.



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of the dangers of buying pills on the street or the dark web following the recovery of 60 counterfeit Xanax pills that tested positive for fentanyl found in the home of an overdose victim.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the man was found dead on Monday in Deltona.

There were also other drugs found inside the house, reports show.

This week, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it recovered 60 counterfeit Xanax pills that tested positive for fentanyl in the home of an overdose victim. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the official cause of death of the victim will be determined by the medical examiner, and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Overdose Task Force is still investigating the case.

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for more details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

