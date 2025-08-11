Deltona teen hit by car while biking to school, officials say

The Brief A teenager riding an e-bike to school was struck by a car turning out of a driveway in Deltona on Monday morning, authorities said. Three bystanders lifted the car off the teen, who was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.



A teenager riding an e-bike to school was airlifted to an Orlando-area hospital Monday morning after being struck by a car in Deltona, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Howland Boulevard near Roble Lane around 8:57 a.m., according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the car was turning out when it hit the teen. Three bystanders who witnessed the crash helped lift the car off the teen before first responders arrived, officials say.

Capt. Todd Smith said the teen was conscious and stable when flown to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation.