Deltona man arrested after attempted robbery of two gas stations, holding clerk hostage, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 20-year-old man is in custody after robbing two gas stations early Tuesday and forcibly holding a store clerk hostage while claiming he had a gun, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect attempts to rob 2 neighboring Circle K's
What we know:
Deputies said the first incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Circle K located at 2196 Howland Blvd. The clerk reported that the suspect handed him a note demanding money and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t comply. The clerk refused, and the suspect fled the store.
Just minutes later, deputies responded to a second incident, at the Circle K across the street at 2720 Elkam Blvd. A deputy arriving on scene saw the clerk attempting to escape when the suspect grabbed him by the neck and dragged him back inside the store.
The clerk was able to break free and ran out through the back of the store.
Deputies issued commands to the suspect, identified as Dylan Hope, 20, who was visible through the store’s front glass door.
Dylan Hope | CREDIT: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
He complied and was taken into custody without incident.
Hope has been charged with:
- Two counts of armed robbery
- Written threats to kill
- Armed kidnapping
- False imprisonment
- Petit theft.
Escape plan?
What they're saying:
Hope later told detectives he held the clerk because he was "trying to think of a better escape plan."
No bond
What's next:
He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.