Deltona man arrested after attempted robbery of two gas stations, holding clerk hostage, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after robbing two Deltona gas stations and briefly holding a clerk hostage at the second location. Deputies said Dylan Hope threatened clerks by claiming he had a gun and was taken into custody without incident. He faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, armed kidnapping, and written threats to kill.



A 20-year-old man is in custody after robbing two gas stations early Tuesday and forcibly holding a store clerk hostage while claiming he had a gun, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspect attempts to rob 2 neighboring Circle K's

What we know:

Deputies said the first incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Circle K located at 2196 Howland Blvd. The clerk reported that the suspect handed him a note demanding money and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t comply. The clerk refused, and the suspect fled the store.

Just minutes later, deputies responded to a second incident, at the Circle K across the street at 2720 Elkam Blvd. A deputy arriving on scene saw the clerk attempting to escape when the suspect grabbed him by the neck and dragged him back inside the store.

The clerk was able to break free and ran out through the back of the store.

Deputies issued commands to the suspect, identified as Dylan Hope, 20, who was visible through the store’s front glass door.

Dylan Hope | CREDIT: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

He complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Hope has been charged with:

Two counts of armed robbery

Written threats to kill

Armed kidnapping

False imprisonment

Petit theft.

Escape plan?

What they're saying:

Hope later told detectives he held the clerk because he was "trying to think of a better escape plan."

No bond

What's next:

He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.