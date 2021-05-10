Delta flight makes emergency landing after hitting bird during takeoff
ATLANTA - A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from the Atlanta airport after hitting a bird.
Delta officials confirmed with FOX 5 that flight 2281 came in contact with a bird during takeoff.
The plane ended with a cracked windshield.
The flight was intended to leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Sunday night to go to Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.
Delta moved the customers to a new plane and said maintenance personnel are evaluating the aircraft.
No one was injured in the emergency.
