Delta Air Lines waives change fees for all tickets purchased in March and recently-booked travel through April

Delta Air Lines has waived all change fees for tickets purchased for travel through the end of April and for any recently-purchased travel through February 2021, the company announced Monday.

All tickets purchased in March 2020 for any travel dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 25, 2021 are eligible for the waived fees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, the company announced waiver of all change fees for tickets that have already been purchased for travel through April 30, 2020

The tickets can be changed once to an alternate itinerary, but that rebooked travel must begin no later than Feb. 28, 2021.

While the change fee is waived, a difference in fare may apply, Delta said.

The coronavirus led the company to waive change fees and even cancel flights from Beijing, China, Shanghai, China and Incheon, South Korea in Asia. It did the same for all flights in and out of Italy.