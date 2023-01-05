DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'

Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.

According to Chris Graham, with the City of DeLand, the building has been deemed unsalvageable.

"The developer was hoping to open it this year with luxury apartments. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case," Graham said. "The Engineer for the developer took another look at the building and determined that it’s at risk of collapse at any moment."

Over the years the building has been vandalized by trespassers. In 2017, it even caught fire, which police declared as arson. Graham said they’re now actively soliciting demolition companies and should have an update within the next week.

Today the building is just a shell. However, Graham said the heart of the building bursts with memories.

"It has a lot of history. It was a place where people would go when they came to DeLand. It was the place to be," said Graham.

He said the hope is the property will be redeveloped in a manner that pays homage to the once-prestigious hotel.