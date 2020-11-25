Central Florida small businesses rally to help one of their own

A group of small business owners in an area called Artisan Alley are coming together to help one of their own after a tragedy.

Scott Ritchie and his wife Wendy own the 'Beeatroot Juice Bar' -- a well-known establishment in downtown Deland.

In early November, Scott was in a car crash that claimed his life. Fellow business owners said he was a very positive person that helped anyone he could. Now, they want to help his family in the wake of the tragedy.

The family has received money on a GoFundMe page they have set up. Someone has also donated five months of future rent to help make sure the business stays open. Others are holding bike rides and free yoga classes, simply asking for donations in return.

All money raised will go to the Ritchie family. There will also be a silent auction on December 6th with all proceeds going to the family.

For more information on the family bike ride and yoga class go to https://www.facebook.com/outsidersusa.

For more information on the silent auction contact Barb Shepherd at barbshepherd@beacononlinenews.com