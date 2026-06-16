DeLand police step up enforcement of e-bike regulations after rise in crashes

The Brief DeLand police are cracking down on e-bike violations after a rise in crashes and complaints. Officers are targeting riders on sidewalks and minors who fail to wear helmets. Violators face warnings, fines of up to $250 and possible jail time for repeat offenses.



DeLand police are increasing enforcement of e-bike regulations following a rise in crashes, safety concerns and public complaints, particularly in the city's downtown area.

Police officials said officers are focusing on riders who use sidewalks where prohibited and those who fail to follow safety requirements, including helmet rules for minors.

Local perspective:

Authorities said the growing popularity of e-bikes has brought new challenges because the vehicles can travel at speeds far greater than traditional bicycles. Police cited several crashes involving young riders as a reason for the heightened enforcement effort.

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Under city regulations, first-time violators may receive a warning or a $250 fine. Repeat violations can result in additional penalties, including possible jail time, police said.

Since increasing enforcement, the department has made one arrest and issued nearly a dozen citations related to e-bike violations.

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Police said the goal is education and safety rather than punishment, with officers hoping increased awareness will reduce the number of crashes and complaints.

Florida law requires riders younger than 18 to wear a helmet while operating an e-bike, a rule police said will also be a focus of enforcement efforts.