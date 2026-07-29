Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $800 million jackpot: Check your tickets

The Brief A single ticket won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night. The winning ticket was sold in Florida, according to lottery officials. The jackpot is the 10th largest in the game's history.



A Florida lottery player is millions of dollars richer.

A single ticket sold in the Sunshine State won the estimated $800 million jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 34, 48, 49, 59, 70 and a Mega Ball of 12.

The jackpot has a cash option worth $344.2 million.

Lottery officials have not yet said where in the state the winning ticket was sold.

One of the highest Mega Millions jackpots ever

Tuesday's prize is the largest lottery jackpot of 2026 so far.

It's also the 10th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The game's largest jackpot was $1.602 billion in August 2023. The winning ticket was sold in Florida.

When is the next drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The estimated jackpot is $50 million with a cash option valued at $21.5 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize levels by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X.

The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23, according to lottery officials.

Powerball jackpot continues to grow

Powerball is set to have its next drawing on Wednesday night.

The jackpot for that game, which has rolled over since May, is now an estimated $663 million, with a cash option valued at $290.4 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials.