DeLand police search for stolen Stetson University medallion

The DeLand Police Department is asking for the public's help after someone stole a Stetson University medallion.

An employee of the university notified police on Wednesday after they noticed the medallion, bearing the university's insignia, was missing from the gateway of the corner of North Amelia and East Ohio Avenue.

Officials also said a spotlight used to illuminate the sign was also missing.

Police say it is unknown when the theft occurred, but the cost to replace both items is estimated at roughly $5,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Detective Richard Cash at cashr@deland.org or people may submit an anonymous tip.