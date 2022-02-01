DeLand police investigating after racial slur discovered on city sign

article

The City of DeLand is investigating after someone rearranged the letters on a city park’s sign to say a racial slur.

Police believe it was done overnight Saturday as it was discovered early Sunday and quickly removed.

Police and fire spokesperson Ava Hanner says the suspect could face a heftier charge than vandalism.

"It may be enhanced to a hate crime, and we’re going to work with the state attorney’s office to figure that out once we figure out who did it," she said.

Sean King, president of the West Volusia NAACP, said it’s unfortunate things like this continue to happen.

"You can take the signs down, you can fix the signs, but the imprint of what it left on the minds of many goes on a long time," he said.

He said as we begin Black History Month, his organization is focused on fighting against injustice.

Advertisement

"In this time where we study Martin Luther King, he addresses ‘Injustice anywhere affects injustice everywhere’ and we have to think along those lines. Those little things that keep happening in our community affects a lot of people in our community," he said.