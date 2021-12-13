DeLand police investigate shooting that left victim with neck wound

article

DeLand Police are investigating a weekend shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital.

DeLand Police responded to the 800 block of Valleydale Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday after residents reported hearing gunshots. During the investigation, officers located several spent handgun shell casings in the roadway but no gunshot victims.

Local hospitals were alerted and asked to let law enforcement know if anyone with gunshot wounds came in to their facility. Shortly after, AdventHealth DeLand said a man arrived at the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to the hospital in a friend’s personal vehicle and was then transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The investigation is ongoing.



