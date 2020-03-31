DeLand offers meal program for low-income senior citizens

article

The City of DeLand announced a new program called "Neighbors on Wheels", which will deliver food to elderly residents and low-income seniors living in DeLand who are in need of assistance, according to city representatives.

The program partnered with the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, and the city donated about $10,000 to purchase the food.

Mayor Robert Apgar said the program will help senior citizens who are at high risk for contracting the virus and are encouraged to stay home.

“During these difficult times we’re looking for ways to help as many parts of our community as possible,” he said in a news release.

The organization encourages those who need assistance to call the main number at 386-734-8120 and provide their name, address and phone number.

Deliveries are every Tuesday and Thursday, and senior citizens will be contacted by phone before their food is delivered.

If they are not at home, the food will be left on their doorsteps.

The organization is also asking citizens for donations.