DeLand man killed in explosion at Memorial Day bonfire, deputies say

A DeLand man was killed in an apparent explosion on Memorial Day during an outdoor party with a bonfire, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on 3rd Court around 4 a.m.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that the victim, 51-year-old Michael D. Riedinger, went to the patio to tend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m. when a loud hissing sound was heard. Another witness reported hearing a loud noise like something hitting the ground.

"When the witnesses went to check on Riedinger, they found him lying unresponsive near the fire with extensive injuries," the sheriff's office said.

Riedinger was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said he suffered severe injuries that appeared to have been caused by an explosion.

A source of the apparent explosion has not been identified. The incident is under investigation.

