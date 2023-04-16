Expand / Collapse search

'Hoax' bomb threat leads to evacuation of DeLand church, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:07PM
Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. - The LifePoint Community Church DeLand was evacuated Sunday morning because of a reported bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies determined the threat was a hoax following a careful sweep of the building with its K-9 teams, officials said in a tweet. 

Residents were asked to avoid the area due to the active investigation.

Detectives plan to follow up on the incident. No other details were immediately released. 