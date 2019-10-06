Deer caught on camera jumping through window of hair salon

It wasn't your normal day of hair styling, and local chit-chat at this hair salon.

People inside the "Be.you.tiful" hair salon in Long Island got quite a surprise when a horned deer came crashing through the salon window.

The deer jumped over a couch, hitting a woman who was sitting down. Unsure what to do, the deer ran around while workers screamed and ducked for cover.

The deer eventually saw the front door opening and scrambled out.

The woman hit by the waywar deer was taken to a nearby hospital for head and leg pain.

