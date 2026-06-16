Declining enrollment deepens financial challenges for Orange County schools

The Brief Orange County Public Schools lost more than 5,600 students and $23 million in funding this year. District leaders say rising health care and operating costs are worsening budget challenges. Voters will decide in November whether to renew a property tax that supports teachers and school programs.



Orange County Public Schools is facing growing financial pressure as declining enrollment and rising operating costs strain the district's budget, school officials said.

The district lost more than 5,600 students during the past fiscal year, resulting in a reduction of more than $23 million in state funding.

Why the enrollment decline?

Local perspective:

School leaders attributed the enrollment decline to lower birth rates, housing challenges, immigration policy changes and the expansion of Florida's school voucher program.

As a result, seven schools are scheduled to close before the upcoming academic year.

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District officials said rising health care expenses pose one of the most significant financial challenges. As a self-insured employer, Orange County Public Schools estimates it would need an additional $145 million next school year to maintain current health care coverage levels.

Officials also cited increasing costs for utilities, insurance, transportation, technology and classroom supplies, while revenue growth has failed to keep pace.

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Without additional funding, district leaders warned that employee benefits, teacher raises and student programs could face reductions.

What's next:

School officials are also urging voters to renew a one-mill property tax referendum on the November ballot. The measure, which has been in place for 15 years, supports approximately 2,000 teaching positions and helps fund employee raises, according to the district.

District leaders said the referendum will play a key role in maintaining educational programs and staffing levels as enrollment and funding challenges continue.