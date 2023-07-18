Video: Armed stabbing suspect killed in shootout with police after chase, crash in Tampa

Investigators released video that shows the chase between Tampa police and an armed suspect before a crash and shootout on North Florida Avenue.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect, later identified as Michael Bresnahan, was killed during the shootout with police that happened early Monday evening. Prior to the chase and shootout, officers said he stabbed the mother of his children 13 times.

After the stabbing, police said they spotted the suspect's vehicle near Dale Mabry Highway and Spruce Street in Tampa. That's when Bresnahan pointed an AK-47 at officers and drove off, leading them on chase.

Body camera and aviation video shows the suspect failing to stop, driving erratically on multiple busy roads in Tampa, crashing through fences, avoiding stop sticks and ultimately, crashing into another car on Florida Avenue.

Immediately after the crash, Tampa police said shots were fired from Bresnahan's car. In response, 18 TPD officers who responded to the scene fired their weapons, according to officials.

Investigators said the officers believed Bresnahan posed a threat to the community and other police officers.

After the shootout, authorities said it appears the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but final autopsy results are pending.

All of the Tampa police officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate.

The woman stabbed 13 times by the suspect remains in the hospital Tuesday evening in stable condition, TPD said.