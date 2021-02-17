DeBary looks to build downtown amid growth in popularity 

There have been many new faces calling DeBary home as more people opt to escape the city to live in the suburbs.

DeBary City Manager Carmen Rosamanda said his staff is working to keep up as developments go up.

"The housing is really almost overwhelming," he said. "Our building department is stretched to the maximum."

Jenny Wemert said DeBary is a highly sought-after Orlando suburb. She says many families living in Seminole or Orange counties are opting for the outskirts.

"If they just go over the bridge in Sanford. They can get so much more square footage, more land, taxes are cheaper," she said.

She said the average price point is $300,000 which is a popular price point for first-time homebuyers. She said she also thinks COVID-19 has changed people’s perspectives on housing.

Advertisement

"I think people are recognizing the need for community. They’re wanting space they don’t need to be in Downtown Orlando to be next to their companies anymore," she said.

The growth has DeBary leaders thinking toward the future. One key project would be a downtown area the city is calling DeBary Main Street.

Mayor Karen Chasez said the city would sell a vacant lot on the south side of the city near the Sunrail Station to a developer it hopes would create the attraction.

"What we would like to have is a very walkable urban feel downtown but still maintaining the small-town friendliness that DeBary is known for," she said.

She said it would include retail shops on the first floor and residential space above.

"It will give us a focal point for community activities and it is right here in a part of the city where trails come together," she said.

She said the city is in talks with developers but has no timeline at this time.