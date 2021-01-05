Death penalty being dropped in several cases, including Todt murders

article

The death penalty will not be sought in several murder cases, including against a man who is accused of killing his wife and three children in their Celebration home.

Aramis Ayala, the State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit in Orange and Osceola County, filed a notice on Monday that her office will not seek the death penalty in several murder cases, including:

Anthony Todt: A man accused of killing his wife and three children in their Celebration home in 2019.

Ishnar Marie Lopez and Alexis Ramos-Rivera: Two of three suspects in a murder-for-hire plot in 2018 where 42-year-old Janice Zengotita-Torres was kidnapped and killed.

"I have personally reviewed each of the three cases and provided a specific rationale for my decision. As is our protocol, we notified the families of the victims in advance of each filing," the Office of the State Attorney said. "The pursuit of real justice has always been a priority for me, right up until my last day in office. Difficult decisions like these are made with the utmost concern for all involved."

Ayala's notice regarding Todt cited his mental health as a factor in deciding against the death penalty, stating that "it is not in the best interest of the people of the State of Florida to pursue the death penalty as a potential sentence."

Then, regarding Lopez and Ramos-Rivera, Ayala's notice cited the age and absence of a significant criminal history of the defendants as reasons "it is not in the best interest of the people of the State of Florida to pursue the death penalty."

