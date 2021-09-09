Death investigation underway after tourist drowns at Brevard County beach

article

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 69-year-old tourist drowned in the ocean in Cape Canaveral.

Deputies say they responded to the beach near Jetty Park around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a missing swimmer.

The man, who was visiting family from Oregon, was swimming in the surf when family members lost sight of him. He was located unresponsive in the water approximately 100 yards offshore and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced deceased.

The Homicide Unit of the Sheriff’s Office is investigating. An autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call Agent Adam Walkington of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or via the Communications Center at 321-633-7162.

