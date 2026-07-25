Death investigation underway after body found in Lee County structure fire

The Brief The Lee County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after finding a person deceased while responding to a structure fire on Ranchette Road. Major Crimes detectives, the Crime Scene Unit, and the State Fire Marshal are on scene gathering evidence, though officials confirmed there is no threat to the public. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity or the cause of the fire as the investigation remains active.



A death investigation is underway in Lee County after a person was found dead during a structure fire investigation, the sheriff's office reported.

Though the investigation is active, authorities reported there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are investigating a dead body found on July 25 in Lee County. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire at a home on Ranchette Road around 1:30 p.m., July 25, where one person was found dead.

While detectives are investigating the death, the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene and collect evidence. The State Fire Marshal is also conducting a parallel investigation, the sheriff's office reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities are investigating a dead body found on July 25 in Lee County. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The person who died has not been publicly identified at this time. Authorities have not provided further details at this time regarding the person's manner of death, though major crimes detectives were on the scene Saturday.

What's next:

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The sheriff's office expects to provide further updates Saturday evening.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.