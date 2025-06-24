Death investigation closes portion of Orange Avenue in Orlando: police

The Brief Orlando Police are investigating a death on Orange Avenue. The road is closed between Gore Ave and Anderson Rd. Cause of death and other details are unknown.



The Orlando Police Department is investigating a death along Orange Avenue on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Orange Avenue is closed between Gore Avenue and Anderson Road, officials said.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to learn the identity of the deceased, the cause of death, whether foul play is suspected, and how long the road closure will remain in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

