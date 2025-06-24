Death investigation closes portion of Orange Avenue in Orlando: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a death along Orange Avenue on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Orange Avenue is closed between Gore Avenue and Anderson Road, officials said.
What we don't know:
FOX 35 News is working to learn the identity of the deceased, the cause of death, whether foul play is suspected, and how long the road closure will remain in effect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department dispatcher on June 24, 2025.