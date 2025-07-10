Deadly shooting in Holden Heights sparks debate over homeless encampment

The Brief A man was found shot to death in an Orange County neighborhood. Residents blame rising violence on a growing homeless encampment. The county plans to send outreach teams to the site on Friday.



A deadly shooting in Orange County is raising new concerns among residents about a growing homeless encampment in their neighborhood.

What we know:

A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in Orange County's Holden Heights neighborhood, near 18th Street and South Nashville Avenue.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene collecting evidence and said the investigation is ongoing.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Law enforcement provided life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived. The man, later identified as as 37-year-old Marcal Jamal Graham, was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man in his 30s was shot and killed in Orange County early Thursday. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 18th Street and South Nashville Avenue.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to confirm the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including whether it was targeted or random. It's unclear if there are any suspects or witnesses, and no connection to the nearby homeless encampment has been formally established by law enforcement.

The backstory:

Residents say the area has seen an uptick in violence, citing previous incidents, including a stabbing on the same corner. They attribute the spike in crime to a homeless encampment that has grown significantly in recent months, drawing increased attention and frustration from the community.

What they're saying:

Residents living nearby say the shooting is just the latest sign of rising violence in the area—trouble they believe is tied to the expanding homeless population.

"I walked outside this morning and I saw crime scene tape and police officers," said one woman who lives nearby and asked not to be identified. "I kind of asked one of my other neighbors, ‘Hey, did you see the police?’ And she informed me of what happened."

She told reporters this isn’t the first violent incident in the neighborhood.

"My biggest thing is that this isn’t the first violent act that’s happened," she said. "There was a stabbing on that same corner."

The woman said she has repeatedly contacted county officials about a large tent encampment that recently popped up near the intersection but has yet to receive a response.

"There was a huge tent that just kind of blew up and has brought a lot of traffic to that corner," she said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has increased patrols in the area and noted deputies have observed what they described as "minor crimes of opportunity," such as theft.

Still, the shooting has many neighbors calling for immediate action.

"I think at this point, with what has happened, the county needs to clear it out," the woman said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott, who represents the Holden Heights district, said the county is working to address the broader issues contributing to homelessness.

"[We’re] trying to figure out why those folks are homeless and what, if anything, we can do — whether that’s education, job training, mental health or substance abuse," Scott said. "Any number of things that one or more of those individuals might be facing."

Scott said he’s unsure how effective Florida’s new law banning public sleeping and camping will be in this case, especially since the encampment appears to be on private property.

"The statute is kind of vague," he said. "It just says, ‘Hey, you should not have any public camping.’ The issue is where they are—although it’s the right-of-way, it’s private property."

What's next:

Orange County officials say their Division of Mental Health and Homelessness Services plans to deploy a response team to the encampment site on Friday to begin offering services.