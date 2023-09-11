Florida birthday party shooting at Airbnb rental leaves 1 dead, 1 injured with suspects on the run: PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect or suspects accused of shooting and killing an Orlando man and injuring a Sanford woman early Sunday morning at an Airbnb in Davenport.

Deputies say a group had gathered for a family-type birthday celebration at the rental property on Robin Road in unincorporated Davenport.

Witnesses told detectives that around 12:30 a.m. the male victim had walked out to the street in front of the home, and spoke to a person in a vehicle.

According to PCSO, the male victim was then shot in front of the home and another woman who was at the party was shot once.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle then fled from the subdivision and was last seen heading north toward Osceola Polk Line Road.

Both victims were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead. The female victim was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

"We are looking for the suspect or suspects who took the life of this 27-year-old young man and injured this young woman. We ask anyone who has information about the identity or location of those responsible to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226- 8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. We need to get them into custody," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. They can also dial **TIPS from a cell phone or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.

