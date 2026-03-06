4 men shot in 'targeted' attack near Apopka City Hall

The Brief Four men were shot near Apopka City Hall in Orange County in what deputies call a targeted attack. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were found at the scene and two others went to a hospital on their own. Deputies are searching for the shooter and have not released the victims’ conditions.



Four men were shot in what deputies say was a targeted attack near Apopka City Hall in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on West 12th Street. Deputies found two injured men at the scene and took them to a hospital. Investigators later learned two additional gunshot victims drove themselves to the hospital.

What they're saying:

Deputies said the shooting was not random and that they are searching for the shooter. Evidence markers were seen across the street as investigators worked the scene well into the afternoon.

Neighbor Yvette Patterson said she woke up to deputies knocking on her door.

"I seen the thing, the people — the tape. I didn't hear nothing. And I woke up, you know, like, cop came and knock on my door and kind of woke me up," Patterson said.

Patterson said she has lived in the neighborhood for about 10 years and was surprised by the violence.

"It's close to home. It's kinda sad, really. Here in the neighborhood, you don't think nothing's gonna happen in your neighborhood, so it's kind of sad, really," she said.

Authorities have not released updates on the victims’ conditions and have not provided details about the suspect.