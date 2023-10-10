Expand / Collapse search
Man, woman shot, killed in Pine Hills, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:59AM
Orange County
Two people were taken to a hospital after being shot in Pine Hills Tuesday morning, officials told FOX 35 News.

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man and a woman are dead following a shooting in a Pine Hills neighborhood early Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Santa Anita Street near Emeralda Road. 

Both were rushed to a local hospital where they later died, authorities said.

Their identities were not immediately released, but deputies said the woman was in her 30s and the man was in his 20s. 

At this time, officials have not provided any other information regarding a possible motive or shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 