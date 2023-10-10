A man and a woman are dead following a shooting in a Pine Hills neighborhood early Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Santa Anita Street near Emeralda Road.

Both were rushed to a local hospital where they later died, authorities said.

Their identities were not immediately released, but deputies said the woman was in her 30s and the man was in his 20s.

At this time, officials have not provided any other information regarding a possible motive or shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.