Deadly crash on I-95 involving SUV, box truck closes NB lanes in Ormond Beach

The Brief A fatal crash involving a Honda and a box truck shut down northbound I-95 in Ormond Beach. A woman died at the scene; the Honda’s driver survived with minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state troopers.



A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 72, just south of U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach.

Click here to see current traffic conditions in Orlando and Central Florida.

The collision involved a Honda CR-V and a box truck. A female passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The box truck driver was not transported for medical care and remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of those involved, nor have they confirmed the cause of the crash. It remains unclear which vehicle may have been at fault or whether speed, distraction, or other factors played a role. The Florida Highway Patrol has not stated if charges or citations are being considered.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The backstory:

This stretch of I-95 has seen frequent crashes in recent years, often attributed to high-speed traffic merging from multiple directions, particularly near the U.S. Highway 1 interchange.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Timeline:

The crash occurred at 1:42 p.m., prompting a shutdown of the northbound lanes.

View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts, road closures in Orlando, around Central Florida:

What Are They Saying?

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol have not provided a public statement beyond the initial incident report. A spokesperson said, "This crash is still under active investigation, and more details will be released as they become available."